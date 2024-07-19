Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $701.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,117.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

