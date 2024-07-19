Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $17.36 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $17.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.87. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $280.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

