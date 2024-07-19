Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 86,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after acquiring an additional 791,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,237,512.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

