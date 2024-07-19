Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in June

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 252,734 shares of company stock worth $9,997,764 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Biohaven by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,150,000 after acquiring an additional 791,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

