Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics Price Performance

Bionomics stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Get Bionomics alerts:

About Bionomics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.