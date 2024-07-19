Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
BGI opened at $2.57 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Birks Group
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
