Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BITF. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Price Performance

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 684,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 198,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,647 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 116.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.