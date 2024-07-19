BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.65 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.65 ($0.16). Approximately 3,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 40,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

BiVictriX Therapeutics Company Profile

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

