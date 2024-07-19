BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Graham Luce Sells 16,596 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

