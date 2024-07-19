BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Buys £1,180.38 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Paola Subacchi bought 191 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £1,180.38 ($1,530.77).
Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Paola Subacchi bought 391 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £2,385.10 ($3,093.11).
BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance
BRGE stock opened at GBX 613 ($7.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £615.88 million, a P/E ratio of 673.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 624.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.35.
BlackRock Greater Europe Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock Greater Europe
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
