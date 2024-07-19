BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Insider Buys £1,180.38 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) insider Paola Subacchi bought 191 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £1,180.38 ($1,530.77).

Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Greater Europe alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Paola Subacchi bought 391 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £2,385.10 ($3,093.11).

BlackRock Greater Europe Price Performance

BRGE stock opened at GBX 613 ($7.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £615.88 million, a P/E ratio of 673.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 624.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.35.

BlackRock Greater Europe Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Greater Europe

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. BlackRock Greater Europe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 769.23%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.