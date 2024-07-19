BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.
BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
