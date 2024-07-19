BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 92,234 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

