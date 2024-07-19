BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 34,572 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,684,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,192,643.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

