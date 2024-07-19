Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.53

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.53 and traded as high as C$76.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$75.83, with a volume of 68,304 shares.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

