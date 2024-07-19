Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.85

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$97.85 and last traded at C$97.82, with a volume of 363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$97.62.

Bombardier Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.41.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

