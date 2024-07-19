Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,980.15.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,930.56 on Thursday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,879.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,669.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.