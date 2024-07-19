Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Boot Barn worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,028,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 95,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $119.66 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $134.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

