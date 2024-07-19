Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.17

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.17 and traded as high as C$33.82. Boralex shares last traded at C$32.78, with a volume of 268,907 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 1.0561014 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

