Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $44,773,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $18,091,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $117,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.