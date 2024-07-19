Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Pankaj Malik Sells 1,381 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14.

On Thursday, May 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96.

Braze Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.08 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Braze by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in Braze by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 33.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

