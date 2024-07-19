Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Brightcove Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.74.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brightcove
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.