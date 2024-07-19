Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Brightcove Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $642,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,935 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

