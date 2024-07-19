Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $928.79

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.79 ($12.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,266 ($16.42). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,265 ($16.41), with a volume of 1,071,277 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.01) to GBX 1,315 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,480.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,072.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 928.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

In other Britvic news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.25), for a total transaction of £137,791.92 ($178,695.27). 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

