Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
