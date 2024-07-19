Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Target Price at $11.61

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

ALIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

