Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $13.17

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 350,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

