Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $47.67

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $31,429,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

