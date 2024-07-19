Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $33.82

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

