Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on International Game Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

International Game Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.