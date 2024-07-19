Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $50.25

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.62 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

