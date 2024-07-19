Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $245.13

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.86.
MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.2 %
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
