Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $62.13

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

NHI opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

