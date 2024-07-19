Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) PT at $4.82

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NRDY stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

