Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $49.00

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

