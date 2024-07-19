Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $104.40

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OMC opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.