Brokerages Set Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT at $78.00

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

SCI stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Service Co. International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

