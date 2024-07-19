Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 654,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,413,391 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

