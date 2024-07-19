Brokers Issue Forecasts for MSA Safety Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $190.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $147.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.65.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

