Brokers Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OR opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,021,000 after purchasing an additional 745,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,825,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

