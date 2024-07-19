Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

SCHW opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $950,192,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

