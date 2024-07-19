Brokers Offer Predictions for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $27.24 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $5,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

