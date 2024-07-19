Brokers Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

NYSE NEM opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

