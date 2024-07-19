Brokers Offer Predictions for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.