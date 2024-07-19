Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

