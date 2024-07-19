Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.17

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.17 and traded as high as C$57.43. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.89, with a volume of 573,390 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.17. The firm has a market cap of C$22.23 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.1064726 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total value of C$7,840,793.92. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total value of C$7,840,793.92. Also, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. 14.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

