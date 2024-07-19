Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.00

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.
Brunswick Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.
About Brunswick Bancorp
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
