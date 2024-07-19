Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 389,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 408,961 shares.The stock last traded at $41.22 and had previously closed at $40.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Buckle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BKE

Buckle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.