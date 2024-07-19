Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 41,034 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $114.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.70 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

