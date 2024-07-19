Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,953.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on BBW

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.