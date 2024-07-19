Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Down 4%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 1,506,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,752,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Trading Down 11.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The company has a market cap of £12.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman bought 600,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,781.09). In related news, insider Craig W. Coltman bought 500,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,484.24). Also, insider Craig W. Coltman acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,781.09). Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

