Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.93

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 13662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BY shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 104.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 51,682 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

