Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadre by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cadre by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CDRE opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Cadre has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

